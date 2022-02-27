Huskies Advance to NSIC Semifinals, Gophers Earn Big Ten Title

The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team is headed to their fourth straight NSIC semifinals, the Gopher men's hockey team swept Wisconsin, the SCSU men's hockey team swept Colorado, the St. Ben's softball team earned two wins, and the Lumberjacks got back on track Saturday. The SCSU softball team earned a split, and the SCSU baseball team, St. Cloud Norsemen, and Minnesota Wild all came up short in their matchups. On Sunday, the Gopher men's and women's basketball teams will take the court as their seasons wind down, and the SCSU men's basketball team will look to keep their postseason hopes alive.

RECAPS:

- The no. 13 SCSU women's basketball team beat Northern State University 61-50 in the quarterfinal round of the NSIC Tournament. Tori Wortz led St. Cloud with a season-high 28 points. Brehna Evans added 19 points and 7 rebounds. The Huskies improve to 22-3 overall and will face either Bemidji State or Concorcordia-St. Paul in the semifinal round on Monday.

- The no. 4 Gopher men's hockey team shutout Wisconsin 8-0 on Saturday to complete the weekend series split and claim the Big Ten regular-season title for the fifth time. Eight players scored for the Gophers. Minnesota goaltender Justen Close earned his second straight shutout and is the first goalie to hold the Badgers scoreless in back-to-back games since 1934. The Gophers improve to 23-11. Minnesota will make their first appearance in the Big Ten Tournament when they host a semifinal matchup on Saturday, March 12th.

- The no. 11 SCSU men's hockey team completed the weekend series sweep, beating Colorado College 6-2 on Saturday. Six different players scored for St. Cloud. David Hrenak made 18 saves and allowed two goals. The Huskies improve to 17-11-4 and will close out the regular season with a weekend series on the road against no. 8/9 UMD.

- The St. Ben's softball team earned a doubleheader sweep on their first day at the Bethany Lutheran College Kwik Trip Invite on Saturday. In game one, the Bennies beat UW-River Falls 19-1 in five innings. Gabby Spencer led St. Ben's with three runs. Then in game two, CSB earned a much closer 1-0 win over UW-Oshkosh. Spencer scored the lone run for St. Ben's. The Bennies improve to 2-0. The action continues Sunday in Mankato with CSB playing another doubleheader against UW-La Crosse and UW-Eau Claire.

- The Lumberjacks put together a commanding 6-1 win over the Minnesota Loons to get back on track. Six players scored for Granite City. Xander Roberts made 18 saves and allowed just one goal on the Lumberjacks' side. For the Loons, Matthew Ryynanen made 81 saves and allowed six goals. The Lumberjacks improve to 43-2 and will travel to Mason City to face the 32-12-1 Toros.

- The SCSU softball team earned a weekend split on day one of the Washburn Invite in Topeka. The Huskies lost game one 6-3 to Fort Hays State University. They redeemed themselves in game two, beating Newman University 5-0. Raven Vanden Langenberg led St. Cloud with three runs on the day. The Huskies now stand at 4-2. They will play another doubleheader on Sunday against Pittsburg State University and Emporia State University.

- The SCSU baseball team fell 4-14 to UC-Colorado Springs on Saturday. The Huskies got out to an early lead but fell apart in the third inning. Sam Riola led St. Cloud with three runs. The Huskies fall to 1-4 and will continue their trip to Colorado Springs with a 3:30 p.m. matchup against UMary on Sunday.

- The Norsemen were shut out 8-0 by the Wilderness in game two of the weekend series. Sam Antenucci led the way for the Wilderness, scoring two goals. St. Cloud goaltenders Tomas Bolo and Ethan Dahlmeir combined for 22 saves and 8 goals allowed. The Norsemen fall to 28-14. The team will return home to host the Aberdeen Wings on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

- The Wild suffered a 7-3 loss at the hands of Calgary on Saturday night. Matthew Tkachuk and Tyler Toffoli each netted two for the Flames. Nick Bjugstad, Frédérick Gaudreau, and Kirill Kaprizov scored one each for Minnesota. The Wild fall to 31-16-3 and the Flames improve to 31-14-6. The teams will get another chance in a rematch on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center. Pre-game coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

PREVIEWS:

- The Gopher men's basketball team (13-13) will look to rebound from a crushing one-point loss to Wisconsin when they host Indiana (17-10) Sunday. Minnesota fell to the Hoosiers 73-60 back in January. Pre-game coverage tips-off at 4:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gopher women's basketball team (13-16) will conclude the regular season with a trip to Penn State (11-16) Sunday. Minnesota is 21-17 overall against the Nittany Lions. The Gophers are hot off an 87-54 win over Illinois and won the last matchup against Penn State in January 2021. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m.

- The SCSU men's basketball team will try to keep their postseason run alive when they face no.2 seeded MSU-Moorhead in the quarterfinal round of the NSIC Tournament. The Huskies fell to the Dragons twice in the regular season. Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m. in Sioux Falls.

