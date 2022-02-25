Sartell Educator Named to Top 10 Emerging Leaders List

SARTELL -- A Sartell-St. Stephen educator has been recognized as one of the states top emerging leaders.

Curriculum Coordinator Megan Rogholt has been named one of 10 Emerging Leaders from the Minnesota Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.

The Emerging Leaders program is designed to promote collaborative learning and sharing, create opportunities for leadership and build a connection to national ASCD authors.

Rogholt has 21 years in educational experience and joined the Sartell-St. Stephen school district last summer.

Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says the district is proud of her recognition.

Dr. Rogholt is an extremely talented educator, collaborator and leader. The entire Sartell-St. Stephen community is proud of her achievement.

The list of 2022 Emerging Leaders include:

Amanda Ogdahl - Mental Health Services Coordinator-General Education K-12 at Minnewaska Area School District

Chong Xiong - Social Studies Specialist at Saint Paul Public Schools

Elizabeth Young - Assistant Principal at Pine City Public Schools

Leila Hassan - Academic Dean at SciTech Academy

Matthew Nupen - Director of eLearning Services at STEM Fuse and has a business called Cultivate.

Megan Rogholt - Curriculum Coordinator at Sartell-St. Stephen Schools

Rebecca Bullen - Assistant Principal and Studio Arts Department Chair at Perpich Center for Arts Education

Sarah Suchy - Middle School Principal at Minnewaska Area Schools

Sean Beaverson - Personalized and Digital Learning Specialist/ Assistant Principal for Edina Virtual Pathway at Edina Public Schools

Stephen Ondrus - Academy Director at Duluth Edison Charter Schools

The mission of Minnesota ASCD is to empower educators to achieve excellence in learning, teaching, and leading so ever child is healthy, safe, engaged, supported and challenged.