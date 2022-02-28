2022 Pierz Freedom Fest: Get Your Tickets Now
Pierz Freedom Fest is coming up on Saturday, July 16 featuring headliner Trace Adkins.
Trace Adkins will be joined by Lonestar, and the Fabulous Armadillos.
Since Trace's debut in 1996, the larger-than-life star has sold over 11 million albums and charted more than 37 singles, sending 14 into Billboard’s Top 10. He’s also racked up two billion streams and boasts a reputation for fiery live performance – not to mention his multiple Grammy nominations, awards from the ACM and CMT, and a willingness to think outside the box.
Much more than a music festival, Pierz Freedom Fest is committed to giving back to the Pierz and the surrounding communities.
VIIP is already sold out. Be sure to get your general admission tickets now at Pierz area retailers and online HERE.
We'll see you there!