Local Junior Hockey Teams Surging Toward Playoffs

Both of the St. Cloud area's junior hockey teams are on fire as the regular season winds down. The NAHL St. Cloud Norsemen are currently on a 12 game winning streak, while the NA3HL's Granite City Lumberjacks have won a ridiculous 38 straight entering Friday.

The Norsemen lead the Central Division by five points over second place Austin despite having played four fewer games. St. Cloud leads the entire NAHL with a +55 goal differential.

The Norsemen currently roster a lot of Minnesota-raised players including former Cathedral standouts Blake Perbix and Reid Bogenholm.

The Norsemen are home Friday night for a game against the Minnesota Wilderness at the Municipal Athletic Complex. Puck drop is set for 7:30. Tickets are available HERE.

The Lumberjacks have been the hottest team in the NA3HL all season long which is proven out by their 42-1 record. The Jacks' roster features a ton of players from around Minnesota and several from central Minnesota.

Granite City hosts Willmar at Sports Arena East Friday night for its regular season home finale before finishing the season with three games on the road. Tickets for Friday's game can be found HERE.