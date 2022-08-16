Yum! This Family Run Food Truck From Clear Lake Just Opened Up!

We did get some positives from when the world stopped in 2020, one of those positives we got was more food trucks across the #BoldNorth. One of the newest food trucks to come along hails from Clear Lake, MN, and is a family-run business. Get to know Buddy's Burritos and Bowls!

Image Credit: Laura Dunlap Image Credit: Laura Dunlap loading...

I saw Buddy's Burritos and Bowls through a community page on Facebook and reached out to the owners to learn more about the truck, and the idea behind going into business. Here is what I got back from Rob Dunlap, the owner of the newest food truck in Central Minnesota.

Image Credit: Rob Dunlap Image Credit: Rob Dunlap loading...

Just wondering if I can share some information with our listeners about your food truck that you just opened up!

We are a family-run business from Clear Lake, MN. Anytime we aren't cooking at an event or Brewery, we like to support our community. We currently have 4 regular spots - O'Brothers Wine and Spirits, Eddy's Auto, Walks On Water, and Clear Lake Farmers Elevator that is close to home and welcome us with open arms. If we don't have an event booked you can almost always find us at one of those locations on Friday or Saturday. We always have our updated calendar at buddysburritosandbowls.com, along with our full menu and contact form. We serve Burritos, Bowls, and Taco in a Bag (kid option available), pop, and water. We are known for homemade fresh ingredients, which include all of our signature sauces and salsas. If you like spicy, sweet, salty, or savory we can provide a great meal for you, your family, friends, or your next event.

What got you into opening a food truck?

My wife and I have worked in the food industry for a combined total of 40-plus years. We love the idea of cooking fresh ingredients and providing a great meal with a fun experience. 15 years ago my friends and I were discussing the idea of a food truck before they started becoming popular. Then in 2020, when Covid hit and the restaurant industry came crashing down, I started taking the idea seriously. After researching, menu development, tastings, and lots of hard work- Buddy's Burritos and Bowls launched on July 24th, 2022.

What has it been like since opening?

We've done weddings, employee appreciation days, breweries, car shows, and hometown events. We love serving and the response from the community and our guests has been extremely positive. It's fun to provide a new option for people to dine and experience.

Lots of great information from Rob, and a big thank you to him for answering my questions!

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes