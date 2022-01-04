Locally-Owned Coffee Shop Opening in Sartell

SARTELL -- There's a new coffee shop ready to serve the Sartell community. Second Street Coffeehouse is located in the former Liquid Assets building.

Owner Meghan Kelsey says this is something she has wanted to do for about two years. She says as a mom, she wanted to create a welcoming space the community could use and enjoy.

It's really important to me to create a space in Sartell for everyone -- families, kids, teenagers -- who feel they can come in and be themselves in a positive atmosphere.

Kelsey says they plan to serve the traditional coffee shop items, in addition to some new specialty menu items. They are also partnering with Backwards Bread Company to sell their pastries.

Kelsey says she also plans to use the business as an outlet to help support other community organizations.

She says she's partnered with the Black Rifle Coffee Company, a veteran-owned coffee company that supports members of the military, to sell their brand-named items. There is also a meeting room available for rent with the rental fees going to the Alzheimer's Association.

I feel a lot of times people do want to give back but they don't know how. So if we can create an atmosphere for people to come in and support those causes they are giving back in their own way, which can create a snowball effect.

Kelsey says her mother suffered from Alzheimer's, which is why she wanted a space designed to be Alzheimer's safe for families to escape and be with their loved ones.

She says all of her employees have also been trained to communicate with people living with Alzheimer’s Disease or Dementia.

A grand opening celebration will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Their regular hours will be 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.