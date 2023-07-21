Your Central Minnesota County Fair Guide For 2023

Photo by Scotty Turner on Unsplash

IT'S COUNTY FAIR SEASON!

County Fair season is upon us. Here in Minnesota, we take great weather, corn dogs, cheese curds, and farm animals pretty seriously. Not to mention tractor pulls, demolition derbies, and carnival rides. Taking in as many county fairs as we can is just part of our DNA. With that in mind, I've got a full list of central Minnesota County Fairs that you can attend over the next few months to help you get your county fair fix. The county fairs are listed below by date.

ISANTI COUNTY FAIR                    JULY 19TH - JULY 23RD

Isanti County Fairgrounds
3101 Hwy 95 NE
Cambridge, MN 55008

WRIGHT COUNTY FAIR                 JULY 19TH - JULY 23RD

Historic Howard Lake
County Rd 6 SW & 60th St. SW
Howard Lake, MN 55349

SHERBURNE COUNTY FAIR         JULY 20TH- JULY 23RD

Sherburne County Fairgrounds
13372 Business Center Drive
Elk River, MN 55330

GRANT COUNTY FAIR         JULY 20TH- JULY 23RD

See Patrick Murphy in concert! Patrick was born in Perham and is a Warner Music Nashville singer/songwriter that will blow your socks off. He is a co-writer on the recent big hit by Tim McGraw "Standing Room Only."  Patrick has an amazing voice himself and I can't wait to see him bringing in those big music awards. For now, you can see him at the Grant County Fair for just $20 on Friday, July 21st at pm.

Don't miss the Summer Nationals Truck & Tractor Pull on Sunday, July 23rd at 3 pm.

Grant County Fairgrounds
605 VIenna Ave N
Herman MN 56248

CHISAGO COUNTY FAIR         JULY 20TH- JULY 23RD

SIX TO MIDNIGHT will be hitting the stage on Saturday night beginning at 9 pm, and don't miss the Talent Show happening on Sunday at 1 pm.

Chisago County Fairgrounds
905 W 4th St
Rush City, MN 66069

Tyler Farr/Youtube

ANOKA COUNTY FAIR         JULY 25TH- JULY 30TH

Don't miss the fun on Wednesday, July 26th with the Bull Riding and Boot Scramble in the Grandstand at 7 pm, and enjoy the music of country singer Tyler Farr on Thursday, July 27th at 8 pm.

Anoka County Fairgrounds
3200 St Francis Blvd NW
Anoka, MN 55303

STEARNS COUNTY FAIR         JULY 26TH- JULY 30TH

Stearns County Fairgrounds
1105 Ash Street S
Sauk Centre, MN 56378

KANABEC COUNTY FAIR         JULY 27TH- JULY 30TH

Kanabec County Fairgrounds
701 S Union Street
Mora, MN 55051

BENTON COUNTY FAIR         JULY 31ST - AUGUST 6TH

Benton County Fairgrounds
1410 3rd Ave S
Sauk Rapids MN 65379

POPE COUNTY FAIR               AUGUST 2ND - AUGUST 5TH

Pope County Fairgrounds
230 Minnesota Avenue West
Glenwood, MN 56334

Photo by Will Myers on Unsplash
MEEKER COUNTY FAIR        AUGUST 3RD - AUGUST 6TH

Meeker County Fairgrounds
1230 N Armstrong Ave
Litchfield, MN 55355

STEVENS COUNTY FAIR       AUGUST 8TH - AUGUST 13TH

Stevens County Fairgrounds
177 County Road 22
Morris MN 56267

KANDIYOHI COUNTY FAIR       AUGUST 9TH - AUGUST 12TH

Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds

MILLE LACS COUNTY FAIR       AUGUST 9TH - AUGUST 13TH

Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds

DOUGLAS COUNTY FAIR       AUGUST 16TH - AUGUST 19TH

Douglas County Fairgrounds

SWIFT COUNTY FAIR       AUGUST 16TH - AUGUST 20TH

Swift County Fairgrounds

