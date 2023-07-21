Your Central Minnesota County Fair Guide For 2023
IT'S COUNTY FAIR SEASON!
County Fair season is upon us. Here in Minnesota, we take great weather, corn dogs, cheese curds, and farm animals pretty seriously. Not to mention tractor pulls, demolition derbies, and carnival rides. Taking in as many county fairs as we can is just part of our DNA. With that in mind, I've got a full list of central Minnesota County Fairs that you can attend over the next few months to help you get your county fair fix. The county fairs are listed below by date.
ISANTI COUNTY FAIR JULY 19TH - JULY 23RD
Isanti County Fairgrounds
3101 Hwy 95 NE
Cambridge, MN 55008
WRIGHT COUNTY FAIR JULY 19TH - JULY 23RD
Historic Howard Lake
County Rd 6 SW & 60th St. SW
Howard Lake, MN 55349
SHERBURNE COUNTY FAIR JULY 20TH- JULY 23RD
Sherburne County Fairgrounds
13372 Business Center Drive
Elk River, MN 55330
GRANT COUNTY FAIR JULY 20TH- JULY 23RD
See Patrick Murphy in concert! Patrick was born in Perham and is a Warner Music Nashville singer/songwriter that will blow your socks off. He is a co-writer on the recent big hit by Tim McGraw "Standing Room Only." Patrick has an amazing voice himself and I can't wait to see him bringing in those big music awards. For now, you can see him at the Grant County Fair for just $20 on Friday, July 21st at pm.
Don't miss the Summer Nationals Truck & Tractor Pull on Sunday, July 23rd at 3 pm.
Grant County Fairgrounds
605 VIenna Ave N
Herman MN 56248
CHISAGO COUNTY FAIR JULY 20TH- JULY 23RD
SIX TO MIDNIGHT will be hitting the stage on Saturday night beginning at 9 pm, and don't miss the Talent Show happening on Sunday at 1 pm.
Chisago County Fairgrounds
905 W 4th St
Rush City, MN 66069
Tyler Farr/Youtube
ANOKA COUNTY FAIR JULY 25TH- JULY 30TH
Don't miss the fun on Wednesday, July 26th with the Bull Riding and Boot Scramble in the Grandstand at 7 pm, and enjoy the music of country singer Tyler Farr on Thursday, July 27th at 8 pm.
Anoka County Fairgrounds
3200 St Francis Blvd NW
Anoka, MN 55303
STEARNS COUNTY FAIR JULY 26TH- JULY 30TH
Stearns County Fairgrounds
1105 Ash Street S
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
KANABEC COUNTY FAIR JULY 27TH- JULY 30TH
Kanabec County Fairgrounds
701 S Union Street
Mora, MN 55051
BENTON COUNTY FAIR JULY 31ST - AUGUST 6TH
Benton County Fairgrounds
1410 3rd Ave S
Sauk Rapids MN 65379
POPE COUNTY FAIR AUGUST 2ND - AUGUST 5TH
Pope County Fairgrounds
230 Minnesota Avenue West
Glenwood, MN 56334
MEEKER COUNTY FAIR AUGUST 3RD - AUGUST 6TH
Meeker County Fairgrounds
1230 N Armstrong Ave
Litchfield, MN 55355
STEVENS COUNTY FAIR AUGUST 8TH - AUGUST 13TH
Stevens County Fairgrounds
177 County Road 22
Morris MN 56267
KANDIYOHI COUNTY FAIR AUGUST 9TH - AUGUST 12TH
Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds
MILLE LACS COUNTY FAIR AUGUST 9TH - AUGUST 13TH
Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds
DOUGLAS COUNTY FAIR AUGUST 16TH - AUGUST 19TH
Douglas County Fairgrounds
SWIFT COUNTY FAIR AUGUST 16TH - AUGUST 20TH
Swift County Fairgrounds