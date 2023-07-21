North Side of East St. Cloud Intersection to Close

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The next intersection closure at Highway 23 and Lincoln Avenue Southeast is slated to start on Monday.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Lincoln Avenue Southeast will be closed north of Highway 23 for up to five days. Drivers can access Lincoln Avenue Southeast by using alternate routes on either the west or the east side of the river.

Highway 23 won't be impacted and the south side of the Lincoln Avenue intersection will remain open.

The work is expected to wrap up by the end of the week, weather permitting.

Take a Walk on a Trail from St. Cloud to Sauk Rapids

How To Tell If You Are 'Up North' in Minnesota