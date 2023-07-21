American Legion Sub-State 12 Baseball Scores And Schedule – July 21st

2023 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

DIVISION 1 PLAYOFF TOURNAMENT SUB-STATE #12

SARTELL POST 277 9 COLD SPRING POST 455 3

(Thursday July 20th)

The Sartell Post 277 defeated their Sub-State rivals the Cold Spring Post 455, backed by twelve hits, including five doubles and solid defense. They were down 3-1 going into the 6th inning, they put up three runs in the sixth and five more in the top of the seventh inning. They batted around, collecting four hits, including two doubles, and two walks. The starting pitcher was righty Drew Geiger, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brenden Boesen threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Dylan Simones, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brayden Simones went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Wes Johnson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Brett Schlangen went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Gruebele went 1-for with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Drew Geiger scored a run. Kade Lewis went 2-for-4 with two doubles, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Thompson went 1-for-3 with a walk and Brenden Boesen went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Cold Spring Post 455 starting pitcher was Evan Acheson, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brady Weber threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Logan Bauer threw 2/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jack Spanier, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Beck Loesch went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Thad Lieser went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Luke Van Erp went 1-for-1, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Cole Fuchs and Kaden Rausch both earned a walk.

LITTLE FALLS POST 254 4 SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 2

(Thursday July 20th)

The Little Falls Post 254 defeated their Sub-State Rivals the Sauk Rapids Post 254, backed by six hits, including a pair of doubles and solid defense. The starting pitcher for Little Falls was Matt Filippii, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. S. Dehn threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk.

Their offense was led by Beau Thoma, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Hudson Pilippi went 2-for-4 with a double and Owen Bode went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joey Welinski went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Filippi was hit twice by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Garrett Lindberg went 1-for-3 and Carter Oothoudt had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 starting pitcher was Cullen Posch, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kade Gibbons, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Luke Pakkala earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Ethan Mader went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Logan Bauer went 2-for-3. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Jeff Solorz earned a pair of walks. Keegan Patterson went 1-for-3 with a walk, Andrew Bemboom went 1-for-3 and Shea Koster earned a walk and he scored a run.

SCHEDULE FRIDAY JULY 21st

Little Falls Post 46 vs. Sartell Post 277 (5:00/Sartell)

Winner of Sartell Post 277/Little Post 46 (7:30/Sartell if it is the losers first loss)