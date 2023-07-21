Shakopee Man Who Decapitated Girlfriend, Not Guilty, Mentally Ill

It was 2 years ago, we read about this horrific killing. According to KARE11.com after first being found guilty of 1st degree murder for beheading his girlfriend and dumping her headless body on a busy Shakopee street , Alexis Saborit was recently deemed not guilty because of mental illness.

"Hearing the words 'not guilty' to murdering my mother? It's really hard for me to understand. It's hard for me to explain to my family, too," said America's son, Charles Thayer, following the hearing in Scott County Court.

Get our free mobile app

Judge Caroline Lennon ruled Saborit not guilty due to mental illness on the testimony of two defense phycologists who determined that Saborit's paranoid delusions kept him from understanding that murder was morally wrong.

As you can imagine, America Thayer's family was not happy about Judge Caroline Lennon's not guilty verdict. "It’s tough to understand how someone can commit a cold-blooded murder, plan to do it, tell everyone they’re going to do it, have a motive to do it, then somehow be considered insane. The hardest thing for us is the 'not guilty' — the words being said that he’s 'not guilty,'” Thayer's son, Charles said.

Charles described his mother's relationship with Saborit as very abusive for the several years they were together. Thayer's decision to leave Saborit is what the family said was the motive for the murder.

"This is your typical, tell-tale abusive man, controlling man relationship for many, many years and I can't even tell you how many times the cops were called for beating the crap out of her and leaving her all bloody," Charles said.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.