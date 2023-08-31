You Have PSL & Now Fall Blizzard Flavors at St. Cloud Dairy Queen
I know it seems super early for all of the Fall things that are popping up all over the place. There are apple orchards that are starting to open this weekend, there are all kinds of fall decor filling th stores, there's Pumpkin spice everything, and now Dairy Queen has gotten in on the action with their Fall flavor Blizzards!
I know that none of us really wants to think about winter when it's going to be a hot 90+ weekend this Labor Day weekend, but ice cream is still a summery treat, so combine summer and fall all at once.
Dairy Queen has announce their fall flavor line up.
- Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat: Pumpkin pie pieces blended with world-famous soft serve to Blizzard perfection garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg.
- Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat: Snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and blended with creamy DQ vanilla soft serve.
- Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: Cheesecake pieces and fudge covered salty caramel pieces blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.
- OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat: OREO® Cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with creamy DQ soft serve garnished with whipped topping.
- REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard Treat: REESE’S® Peanut Butter Cups and graham blended with our world-famous vanilla soft serve to Blizzard perfection and garnished with whipped topping.
- Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat: Strawberry and choco chunks blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.
- New! Royal REESE’S® Fluffernutter Blizzard Treat: REESE’S® candies and peanut butter swirled with world-famous vanilla soft serve, complete with an irresistible marshmallow center.
There is something for everyone with this lineup! But hurry, if you want to indulge in one or more of these frozen and very yummy treats. They will only be around for a limited time.
Oh, and they are offering a special Blizzard treat to celebrate the first Blizzards that were offered back in 1985.
Through an app-exclusive offer, fans can enjoy a Blizzard Treat at participating locations for 85¢. This offer is only available in the DQ® App from September 11 - 24. Restrictions apply.
Only 85 Cents?? I am TOTALLY on board for this one! Make sure they show you the Blizzard upside down or it COULD be free.
