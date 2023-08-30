Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Near Isle Leads to Suspect Search

ISLE (WJON News) - Residents of Isle were asked to lock their doors and stay in their homes Wednesday afternoon.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office says they were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle into Isle Wednesday afternoon when the suspects ran on foot while the car was in gear. There was a large police presence in the area that included K-9 officers and drones.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office said they had apprehended two of the four suspects and believed the other two had left the area.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.

