A Castle In Minneapolis? Yes. Cocktails, Music and Surprises too!

I have long been intrigued by castles. So much so that I want to plan a trip to Ireland to visit some of the incredible collection of castles. But until that can happen, this event will top my list of things to do.

Photo by YouTube via AmericanSwidishInst Photo by YouTube via AmericanSwidishInst loading...

Get our free mobile app

"Cocktails at the Castle" will return to the grounds of the American Swedish Institute on September 15th in Minneapolis. It's actually the Turnblad Mansion, but it's been dubbed the Twin Cities' only "castle".

Photo by asimn.org Photo by asimn.org loading...

You may have heard about this event as it is a decade-old popular event. But I've been gone from Minnesota longer than that so this is new to me. Even if you've heard of it, you may have never been. By the sound of it, this could land on your "must do" list. If nothing else, just to experience the sheer beauty and expanse of this 'castle'.

Photo by asimn.org Photo by asimn.org loading...

The party itself will bring a night of live music, Nordic-inspired art, on-site tattooing, live demonstrations and more. According to Bring Me The News:

This is a night where art and punk collide and the unexpected should be expected,” Britta Walstrom, the American Swedish Institute's program manger, shared in a news release. “Cocktails at the Castle is where ASI gets to have so much fun with what we do and really surprise our guests.

Photo by asimn.org Photo by asimn.org loading...

There's also Luchador wrestling, puppetry and fire arts demonstrations. Between seeing the castle itself and all the interesting events happening during it - this is one of the most intriguing events of the year. Want to go?

DETAILS:

Friday, September 15th

6:30p - 12am

Cost - $45 ($40 ASI and MPR members), $100 VIP Patron, $150 VIP Tattoo

Cocktails at the Castle Webpage.

Mansion Musing Video Series HERE.

LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated museums in Minnesota, according to Tripadvisor.