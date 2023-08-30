GREAT Theater Welcomes New Board President

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - GREAT Theater has a new president.

Chad O’Brien, a private banker with Bremer Bank, has been elected president of the GREAT Theater Board of Directors, joining new Vice President Dan Barth of DMR, and five new board members. O’Brien has been on the board since 2016, and a member of GREAT’s Finance Committee since 2014.

It’s an honor to be part of an organization that has such an incredible impact on my life, my kid's lives, and so many others in our community. This is an exciting time for GREAT as we embark on expanding our education outreach programming and ensuring a sustainable future.

He replaces Cassie Miles of the Great River Children’s Museum, who has served as board president for the last seven years. Miles will continue on the board through the one year remaining in her term.

I have been, and continue to be, inspired by the dedication of GREAT’s staff and volunteers. Throughout several challenging years their focus on expanding GREAT’s mission, and on caring for the people who bring that mission to life, has been remarkable.

O’Brien says he’s excited to lead the theater as they expand their education outreach programs.

Leading the Board of Directors:

President: Chad O’Brien. A Private Banker for Bremer Bank, Chad has been on GREAT’s Board since 2016, served as VP of the board since 2018, and an active member of GREAT’s Finance Committee since 2014. He and his family have been involved as volunteer performers, participants in camps, loyal patrons, and generous donors for nearly fifteen years.

Vice-President: Dan Barth. He owns DMR (Diversified Media Resources) where he specializes in event and video production and previously owned and operated Pioneer Place on Fifth Theatre where he performed in and produced many live theatre shows.

New Board Members:

Debra Leigh is the Vice President of Cultural Fluency, Equity, and Inclusion at St. Cloud Community and Technical College. She previously co-owned and operated a dance school, previous Director of Dance at St. Cloud State University, and has performed, directed, and choreographed many times with GREAT over the past 25 years.

Jon Noyes is the Deputy Area Director for the Social Security Administration. He and his family have been loyal GREAT patrons, donors, and participants. His daughter has been in many summer camps and he’s also shared the stage with her in a couple of GREAT shows.

Burke Tagney is an IT Coordinator with Midwest Financial Partners. He has a minor in theater from Valley City University and has been actively involved in Rotaract on its board of directors since its inception as well as on the board of the American Advertising Federation of Central Minnesota.

Matt Trombley is the Director of the Master of Business Administration Program at the Herberger Business School, St. Cloud State University. Matt and his family have been long-time GREAT season subscribers and donors and they have all volunteered as cast and crew members for many GREAT shows.

Erica Scott is a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Specialist at CentraCare. Her passion for the arts was instilled at a young age when she attended high school at the School of the Arts in Sacramento, California.

The 2023/24 GREAT Board of Directors are Chad O’Brien, President; Dan Barth, Vice President; Chris Kudrna, Treasurer; Kimberly Foster; Secretary, Marianne Arnzen, Lori Glanz-Gambrino, Buddy King, Debra Leigh, Cassie Miles, Jon Noyes, Janet Reagan, Erica Scott, Burke Tagney, and Matt Trombley.

