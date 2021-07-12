You Can Buy This Famous Double Van On HWY 10 Near Rice

You can now own this famous St. Cloud van. It gained notoriety when it was parked along Highway 10 near Rice this summer. It's for sale and can be yours for a cool $1,000, according to the Facebook listing.

The van has attracted a lot of attention because of its unique design. It's actually two front ends of different vans stuck together. It looks completely bizarre but also super cool at the same time. It's definitely eye catching.

It's left several people with many questions. Abbey Minke from 98.1 Minnesota's New Country wrote an article about it titled, "This Car On HWY 10 Near Rice Makes My Brain Hurt'. She desperately wanted to know what happened to the middles and back ends of these vehicles. We may never know...unless you buy the van.

Janet Rothstein commented on the Facebook listing, "It looks like an Uncle Louie creation. Does it drive in circles?" We're all wondering the same thing, Janet!

Sam Vandenheuvel wrote, "This has always been a fun sight to see along hwy 10". We agree, Sam!

There's something about this van that makes me want to buy it and drive it down the road. Now, we're not sure it's legal to drive on the street (we're pretty sure it's not). It might freak some people out or make them question if they're driving in the right direction.

But, the person listing the vehicle for sale mentioned it would be a great vehicle to have in a Minnesota parade! That's just genius. Think of how neat it would look and all of the different ways you could dress this thing up in a parade!

For those wondering, it does drive and it just needs a gas tank.

If you're interested in buying this famous double van you can reach out to the owner by calling 320-249-4485.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.