Rox and Twins Both Extend Win Streaks – Sunday Sports Blast

The St. Cloud Rox survived a pitching battle to come out on top in Waterloo and the Minnesota Twins took game three against Detroit to advance to 3-0 in the series.

- The Rox shut out the Bucks 3-0 to win game one of the weekend series. Andrew Pinckney, Nick Yovetich, and Otto Kemp each ran one in for St. Cloud. Hunter Dollander allowed four hits and no runs in the first seven innings, and Connor Barison allowed two hits to close out the final two innings. The Rox improve to 28-9 while Waterloo drops to 23-16. The teams will finish up the series with game two on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 3:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Twins rallied late for a 9-4 win over the Tigers, extending their win streak to three games. Luis Arráez and Andrelton Simmons each tallied two runs for Minnesota, while Jorge Polanco finished with three RBIs. The Twins improve to 38-50 and the Tigers fall to 40-50. The series will conclude with game four on Sunday. Pre-game begins at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals