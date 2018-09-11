Yankees Top Listless Twins Monday

The New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 7-2 Monday night at Target Field. The loss drops the Twins to 4-11 in their past 15 games and 65-78 overall.

Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson picked up the loss after allowing just one earned run in 5.2 innings pitched. Gibson allowed the run on four hits while striking out five Yankees hitters.

Offensively, Minnesota got a pair of hits from Robbie Grossman, Jorge Polanco and Logan Forsythe.

The Twins will host the Yankees again on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30.