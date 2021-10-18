Xcel Gas Main Project Prompts Short Road Closure in Sartell

SARTELL -- Sartell drivers should be aware of a short road closure this week.

Xcel is beginning their gas main project Monday that will require closing 3rd Street Northeast, 4th Street Northeast, and 5th Street Northeast intersections with Benton Drive.

The city says the closures will not affect Benton Drive and will just affect the eastern leg of each of those intersections.

The closures will last through Wednesday.