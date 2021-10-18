COSTCO

I'm a regular Costco Shopper for specific things. One of those things is FISH. We eat a lot of fish at my house, and I'm buying enough to feed four adults. Costco has a great variety of fish products available every day. So when I run out, I head over to Costco and pick me up a few pounds of fish for a great price. However, I've wasted about $60 on fish the last two times I've visited Costco.

Costco has such a great selection of fish. Walleye, tilapia, catfish, and salmon are some of the varieties they offer on a daily basis.

About 2 weeks ago, I was swamped with work, so I went through Instacart and had some groceries delivered from Costco. I purchased the Kirkland Signature Fresh Farm-Raised Catfish filet package for approximately $32.00, which is a little less than 3 pounds of fresh Catfish.

TIMING

The groceries were delivered. I put them away and didn't think much more about it. A couple of days later, I checked the date on my catfish, and the printed date was October 12th. No problem. I figured I still had time to fix it.

I dug it out on October 13th to fix fish for the boys for supper and opened the package, and it was already bad. I was so disappointed. The smell and the slimy texture of bad fish are pretty unmistakable.

I was actually pretty upset about it and thought about going into Costco to tell them about my experience, hoping for a refund on the fish. Before I did that though, I decided to do a little bit of digging about fish and expiration dates.

There is a website called EatByDate, that answers the question, "How long does fish last." Catfish only last 1-2 days after the expiration date in most cases. So the fact that I had my fish for a few days and then wanted to use it a day after the printed date, I'm not surprised that it was bad. Knowing this, I don't blame Costco. I blame myself because I could have, and should have stored it differently. Since fish thaws pretty quick, I could have put it in the freezer immediately after I brought it home and it would have lasted a minimum of 6 months.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

The moral of this story. If you are going to buy fish in large amounts, you need to use it right away or put it in the freezer. $60 down the tubes is completely my fault, and I can't blame the store for my own error.

