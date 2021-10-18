For the Best Education, Go to One Of These 13 Minnesota Colleges

I had a dream nightmare last night that I was back in college.

The nightmare wasn't that I was back in college; it was that I had forgotten about a Tuesday night Psychology class I'd registered for and hadn't been attending. Now, half-way through the semester, I somehow had to find a way to catch up and pass the class. I spent the better part of the dream frantically trying to find someone who would share notes with me and curriculum books that weren't ridiculously overpriced. By the time I woke up, I hadn't accomplished either, and for some reason I didn't feel better knowing it was all just a dream.

While my college days are fortunately behind me, for many young Minnesotans the college days are yet to come or just ahead. For those students beginning to consider where they'd like to continue their education, the folks at WalletHub just revealed their rankings of 2022's Best Colleges and Universities.

"In a fierce global economy, a college degree can help secure employment and keep you ahead of the competition," writes WalletHub financial adviser Adam McCann. "Though success ultimately rests on students’ own determination and performance, the quality of the schools they choose can certainly have an impact." To determine the top-performing schools, WalletHub compared 1,015 higher-education institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures in categories including Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing, Faculty Resources, Campus Experience and Career Outcomes.

Thirteen Minnesota colleges and universities made the final list of rankings, all of them within the top 50% of schools and three of them within the top 10%. They are:

#42 Carleton College (Northfield)

#60 Macalaster College (St. Paul

#76 St. Olaf College (Northfield)

#142 University of Minnesota - Twin Cities (Minneapolis)

#201 Concordia College - Moorhead (Moorhead)

#214 University of Minnesota - Morris (Morris)

#218 College of St. Benedict (St. Joseph)

#251 Bethany Lutheran College (Mankato)

#263 St. John's University (Collegeville)

#291 St. Catherine University (St. Paul)

#360 University of St. Thomas (St. Paul)

#390 Augsburg University (Minneapolis)

#440 Hamline University (St. Paul)

Carleton College, Macalaster College and St. Olaf College also all made Wallethub's ranking of Best Colleges and Universities in the Midwest, ranking #7, #9 and #10 respectively. See the full list and a breakdown of rankings and scores here.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.