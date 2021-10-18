Minnesota Nearly 400 Traffic Fatalities, Most Since 2007

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota is nearing 400 traffic deaths so far this year. We're on pace for the most fatal crashes since 2007.

The 384 traffic fatalities in 2021 to date is a 23 percent increase over this time last year. And, at the current pace, we could record around 475 traffic deaths by year's end.

In our area Stearns County has had 15 traffic deaths, Wright County has had 11, Morrison County eight, Mille Lacs County five, Sherburne County five, Todd County four, and Benton County four.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is encouraging employers to talk to their workers across the state about safe driving habits.

