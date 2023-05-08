Xcel Boosts Plans for Sherco Solar Farm

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - Xcel Energy has proposed a plan to make the largest solar farm in the upper Midwest even larger.

Xcel has proposed adding a third solar array, and an additional 250 megawatts, to the solar project near the existing Sherco plant site in Becker.

The Sherco Solar project is among the largest solar projects in the United States. Once complete, the 710-megawatt solar farm will generate enough power for 150,000 homes.

Xcel Energy also proposes buying the 100-megawatt Apple River solar project in Northwest Wisconsin. Karl Hoesly, president of Xcel Energy - Wisconsin and Michigan, says the projects are essential to Xcel's future clean energy plan.

These solar projects continue our leadership in providing carbon-free energy to customers in the states we serve. Through their development, these projects also help our communities by creating jobs and supporting local businesses.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will take up the project at a meeting Monday.

