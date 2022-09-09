New Tenant Eyes Sherco Plant

BECKER -- A mysterious new tenant is eyeing property in Becker.

Xcel Energy has announced they’ve signed an option to sell 348 acres at the current Sherco Power Plant to Elk River Technologies LLC for $7.5 million. The land sale equals roughly $21,500 per acre.

Get our free mobile app

The petition claims the new tenant intends to put a data center on the property.

Xcel Energy announced plans to close the Sherco Power Plant by 2026, and Google has already announced plans to build a data center on the property. That plan, announced in 2019, has been delayed several times.

Minnesota Secretary of State records provide little information on Elk River Technologies, LLC.

In the petition filing, Xcel Energy states they continue to work on other economic development opportunities and plan to bring forward additional land sales in the future.