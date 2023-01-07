Women’s Fund Awards $90,000 to Organizations in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Several organizations working to improve the lives of women and girls in central Minnesota have been awarded grants totaling $90,000.

The Central Minnesota Community Foundation Women's Fund and Julianne Williams Fund have announced the 14 recipients of their 2022 grants. The groups will use the funds to support their regular operations or a specific program or initiative.

2022 Women's Fund Recipients - $75,000

Anna Marie's Alliance - $8,000 to help cover operation costs

Big Brothers Big Sisters - $4,500 for the Bigs on Campus program

Catholic Charities - $8000 to help the Homeward Transitional Housing program

Code Savvy - $8,000 to support their Rebecca Code Explorers and TechnovationMN programs

Crisis Nursery - $8,000 to offer enhanced childcare and support vulnerable mothers

Friends of Career Solution - $3,000 to support the Introducing Girls to Manufacturing program

Mid-MN Legal Aid - $7,500 for the Justice Bus Program

Terebinth Refuge - $7,500 to expand the Hope and Healing Store and support winter and summer recreation programs

The Center for Victims of Torture - $8,000 for their program focused on Somali women

The Central MN Sexual Assault Center - $8,000 to fund building repairs

The Village Family Service Center - $4,500 for the Girls 360 program

2022 Julianne Williams Fund Recipients - $15,000

Girls on the Run - $5,000 to support the programs offered in St. Cloud

Girl Scouts - $4,000 to fund Summer Adventure Camp

Recovery Community Network - $6,000 for the Trekking in the Woods While in Recovery program

The Women's Fund has awarded almost $1.6 million to organizations in the area since 2002.

