Stearns Bank Community Challenge Falls Just Short of New Record

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- While it wasn't a record, the Stearns Bank Community Challenge raised a whopping $576,000 this year.

Community members came together to match the $150,000 by Stearns Bank and exceeded that to benefit three area food shelves.

The Central Minnesota Community Foundation partnered with Stearns Bank on the Community Challenge to continue its mission of raising and administering charitable funds to benefit the local community.

The $576,000 will be shared by Catholic Charities, St. Cloud Salvation Army, and St. Joseph food shelves.

