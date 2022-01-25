Tri-CAP Receives $90,000 in Grant Funding From DEED

ST. PAUL -- A central Minnesota organization has received state funding to help remove transportation-related barriers for workers.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced the six recipients of their Getting to Work grants on Tuesday. Tri-CAP received $90,000 that will serve people in Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns counties.

The goal of the two-year grants is to establish or continue to run programs that provide, repair, or maintain vehicles in an effort to help people who are eligible find or keep a job.

A total of $475,000 was awarded state-wide.

