Woman Hit by First Responder Following Crash

HUTCHINSON -- Authorities say a Hutchinson woman that got out of her vehicle after a crash near Silver Lake Saturday morning was then struck by an SUV driven by a first responder.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Rhiannon Phillippi was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The Patrol says Phillippi was traveling westbound on Highway 7 in Hale Township when the vehicle left the roadway, went into the ditch, striking an electrical control box and knocking down a power line.

The Patrol says she was then struck by a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Dale Kosek, a first responder and Silver Lake fire Chief arriving at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

Additional details were not given.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

This story courtesy of KDUZ in Hutchinson

Places for Central Minnesotans to Visit in Hawaii

10 Hilariously Bad Google Reviews of Minnesota Landmarks