Before & After: I Turned My Messy Closet Into My Organized Dream

I've lived in my new home for a little over 3 years now, and sometimes I still feel like I'm living there temporarily. Take, for instance, the state of my bathroom closet. There is just something about this closet that feels disorganized. It feels like I haven't decided if I'm going to live here permanently, or if this is just a stop along the way.

Get our free mobile app

The answer is, I LOVE my house. I decided this weekend, that I deserved to have the space in my bathroom more useful for everyone in the family, and for myself. I spend a lot of time working out of this closet, and there's no reason that it can't be used more efficiently, so I got to work. For the cost of about $200, my bathroom closet was completely revamped in a few hours.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

First, I took the time to measure the space available in my bathroom closet, including the number of shelves, the height and width of the shelves, and how much room I had at the bottom of my closet as well.

Then I headed to Menards, and bought the following:

22 clear show box style containers with covers

4 open-top wider containers for items that we access daily

4 8-quart clear containers with covers for the storage of larger items

A 6-pack container of Command stick up hooks

I set up containers all over my living room, and just started placing things in groupings. As I sorted, I changed things a bit as I went, but eventually, everything made sense. Once everything was put in its box, I put the boxes that I thought I would need the least, on the top shelf, and the things I use daily within easy reach. I was really happy with the finished space. See below.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

BEFORE

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

AFTER

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

MAKE IT EVEN BETTER

There are still a few things I would like to do to make this space better. The hooks didn't work for hanging up my hairdryer but DID work for hanging up my broom and Swiffer. I also put up a hook for my son, as he likes to hang his towel next to the shower. I put a hook IN the shower for a shower brush too.

My next project is to label each of the containers in the closet, so when someone in the family is looking for band-aids, medication, or just a soap bar, they know which box to look in with just a glance.

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

Explore Maple Island Park in Little Falls