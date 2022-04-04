Scooter’s Coffee Adding 2nd Location in St. Cloud Metro Area

ST. CLOUD -- Another Scooter's Coffee is coming to the St. Cloud metro area.

A Scooters Coffee Spokesperson says they are looking at a location on Pine Cone Road in Sartell, but a permanent store address hasn't been assigned at this point.

They are tentatively scheduled to open in March of 2023.

The owner will be Sarah Ressemann who also owns the Scooter's location on Division Street in St. Cloud. That location has been open since August.

The Scooter's Coffee in Sartell is expected to hire about 15 employees.

Scooter's is approaching 450 stores in 23 states. They were founded in 1998 in Bellevue, Nebraska with its headquarters now in Omaha.