FOLEY -- The Foley School District has found their next high school principal.

During Monday's school board meeting, the board is expected to hire Joel Foss.

Foss is currently the Assistant Principal at Milaca High School.

He will succeed Shayne Kusler, who is leaving the district to become the principal at Sartell-St. Stephen High School.

If approved, Foss' first official day as principal will be July 1st.