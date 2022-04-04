St. Cloud State Planetarium Participating in Statewide Star Party

ST. CLOUD -- You can learn about the stars and how different people connect with them during a three-day event later this week.

St. Cloud State University is partnering with the Bell Museum for the 3rd annual Minnesota Statewide Star Party. This year’s theme is “Shared Sky, Open Minds” and highlights different cultural lenses applied to astronomy within the state.

Each night features guest speakers including Annette Lee and Carl Gawboy from the Native Skywatchers and Ramona Kitto Stately from We Are Still Here Minnesota. Other activities include tours of the night sky and arts and crafts.

The star party will run from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in the Wick Science Building on campus. The all-ages events are free and reservations can be made by emailing the St. Cloud State Planetarium at planetarium@stcloudstate.edu.

St. Cloud State University is one of 18 sites around Minnesota participating in the event.

Get our free mobile app

Take a Look at Upsala's New Lighthouse VRBO