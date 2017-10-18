Wolves Kick Off 2017-18 Season With Trip To San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO -- After arguably the best off-season the wolves have had in 13-years, the new look Timberwolves put their skills to the test in the season opener against the San Antonio Spurs.

The wolves have plenty of new faces for tonight's road matchup against the Spurs, as Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson, Jeff Teague, Aaron Brooks and Jamal Crawford make their wolves debut.

San Antonio has been one of the top teams in the Western Conference every year, consistently winning 50-plus games per season. However, they will be without star Kawhi Leonard, and veteran Tony Parker who has both been ruled out with injury.

The Wolves went 0-4 against the Spurs last season. Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. in San Antonio and can be heard on AM 1240 WJON.

Tonight's Projected Starters:

Spurs: PG – Anderson, SG – Mills, SF – Green, PF – Aldridge, C - Gasol