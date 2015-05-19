Wolves Get Lucky, Get First Pick In NBA Draft

MINNEAPOLIS -- For the first time since 2004, the team with the best odds for the first pick in the NBA Draft will be making it.

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a 25% chance for the number one pick entering tonight's (Tuesday) NBA Draft Lottery and the team got it.

This is the first time in team history the Wolves will be selecting number one overall.

Last year the Timberwolves traded for the number one overall pick Andrew Wiggins (as part of the Kevin Love deal), who had a fabulous rookie season winning Rookie of the Year.

Entering the draft has a couple of dominant big men projected to go number one overall -- Kentucky Center Karl Anthony-Towns and Duke Center Jahlil Okafor .

The Wolves could use some help in the front court with an aging Kevin Garnett and an often injured Nikola Pekovic , to add to their young core.

The Lakers, 76ers, Knicks and Magic round out the top five picks.

We will find out who the Wolves will select with the first overall pick on June 25th.