Wolves Fall to Magic

The Minnesota Timberwolves were bested by the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Minnesota kept up in the opening quarter, ending the first frame tied with Orlando 35-35. By halftime, the Magic had extended their lead to 69-65.

Orlando outscored Minnesota in the final three quarters, handing the Wolves a 136-125 loss.

D'Angelo Russell led the team in scoring with 28 points. Juancho Hernangomez put up 18, and Malik Beasley and James Johnson each added 17.

The Wolves fall to 17-41. They will host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 2:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.