Winter Storm Warning, Weather Advisory in Northern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Several inches of snow are expected to fall in parts of northern Minnesota Tuesday and Wednesday.

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a Winter Storm Warning in northwestern Minnesota. That will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

They are expecting to get four to seven inches of snow with snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour.

In the area where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued, two to five inches of snow are possible.

Winds could gust in that region up to 35 miles an hour as well.

On the northeastern side of Minnesota, the National Weather Service in Duluth says six to 10 inches of snow are possible along the north shore of Lake Superior. East winds will enhance snowfall along the North Shore, with the highest amounts expected there.

St. Cloud will see a mix of rain and snow with much lesser amounts of snow.

