Two People Hurt in Becker Crash Monday

BECKER (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt after a crash in Becker Monday morning. It happened on Highway 10 at Edgewood Street at around 11:45 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 17-year-old boy went through a stop sign on Edgewood Street and was struck by a car that was westbound on the highway.

The 17-year-old SUV driver's name has not been released. He was brought to Monticello Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car, 43-year-old Tracy Sieg of Buffalo, was brought to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

