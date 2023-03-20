Big Drug Bust in Motley Saturday

MOTLEY (WJON News) - A drug bust this weekend in Motley started with expired license tabs.

Saturday, a Motley police officer pulled over a car with dark window tint and expired license tabs. Both occupants, 41-year-old Timothy Salazar and 61-year-old Steven Sutton, were placed under arrest for outstanding warrants.

Get our free mobile app

During the search, police found 102 grams of meth, 243 fentanyl pills, 6 grams of cocaine, and 24 other prescription pills either on their person or in the car.

Salazar was charged with 3rd-degree controlled substance possession and felony introduction of contraband into the jail.

Sutton was charged with 1st-degree felony controlled substance possession and prohibited possession of a stun gun.

READ RELATED ARTICLES