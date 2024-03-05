Storage Units Broken Into in Waite Park/St. Cloud

Waite Park Police are reporting a burglary of a storage unit on the 1500 block of 7th Street South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says a person went into the storage unit and found that multiple fishing items were taken. The estimate is $500 worth of items taken. Mages says it isn't clear how someone was able to get in because everything appears to be intact.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary of a storage unit on the 3600 block of Roosevelt Road. Mages says this unit was broken into and car parts were taken.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.