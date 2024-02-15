Check Fraud, Stolen License Plates in Sartell

The Sartell Police Department are reporting a check fraud. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says someone had ordered a box of checks from their bank about a month ago and had not received them yet. She says the victim found that a check had been written out to a lawn service out of Minneapolis for more than $500. Mages explains the victim had never heard of the business. The bank was contacted, the account was closed and all the checks were stopped. The case is being investigated by Sartell PD.

Sartell Police are also reporting a license plate theft at Pine Cone Central Park. Someone was there with their dog and saw an unknown SUV enter the lot, parked next their vehicle for a short time, and left the area when the victim returned to their vehicle. The victim noticed their license plates were gone. The victim believes the SUV is the suspect vehicle.

Sartell Police are reporting a theft from vehicle at Sauk River Regional Park. Mages says when someone was out walking their dog their front passenger window was smashed out and their purse had been taken. The suspect went to Walmart, used the victim's card and bought a bunch of items. Sartell Police are working with Walmart to help identify who those suspects are.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 700 block of 26th Avenue North. Mages says the vehicle is a silver Dodge Dakota with a blue front passenger fender. Minnesota license plate JSZ 079.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.