Dustin Lynch Added to the Lakes Jam 2023 Lineup

I hope you're ready to slip into "Party Mode" because Dustin Lynch has just been announced as one of the headliners for Lakes Jam 2023 in Brainerd.

Grand Ole Opry member and award-winning country artist Dustin Lynch is headlining the country and rock festival Lakes Jam in 2023. His performance will be on the Bud Light Main Stage on Saturday, June 24 at 10:00 p.m. Passes are available now at LakesJam.com.

The Lakes Jam lineup is really heating up this year. With a mix of rock and country, this festival is one that caters to a wide audience and has acts that everyone in the family will enjoy.

Here is the lineup so far:

Thursday, June 22nd: Blackstone Cherry and Skillet with three more acts to be announced.

Friday, June 23rd: Hardy, Mitchell Tenpenny, Mark Chesnutt and two more acts to be announced

Saturday, June 24th: Dustin Lynch, Chris Lane, Sara Evans, Jackson Dean, and one more act to be announced.

I've had the absolute pleasure of seeing Dustin Lynch in concert a few times now and when I saw he was coming to Brainerd in June, I immediately marked my calendar. The last time I saw him in concert was Firefest 2021 in Cold Spring where he put the "fire" in Firefest. He is just pure energy and electricity on stage, and his catalog is nothing but hits.

Lakes Jam is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this upcoming year with 4 stages and nearly 30 rock and country artists. Jammers will also have access to outdoor entertainment including watercress, drifting, lawn mower racing, poker tournaments, mud trucks and a bean bag tourney/costume contest. The best part of Lakes Jam is that it is at the Brainerd International Raceway and campers can bring their ATVs, UTVs and golf carts with the required ATV pass for transportation around the 600 acre grounds.

Start making plans to see Dustin Lynch, Hardy, Mitchell Tenpenny, Skillet and more at Lakes Jam in Brainerd this coming June. Check out Lakes Jam online for tickets and more information.