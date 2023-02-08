The Minnesota State Fair is kicking off its Grandstand performance announcements with a bang.

DURAN DURAN: FUTURE PAST with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC is the first show confirmed for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series sponsored by Sleep Number.

This show will be happening on Thursday, August 31st at 7 PM.

Tickets will range in price from $77 to $197, all reserved seating, and remember that fair admission and parking are not included.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16th.

Tickets are available through Etix at etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. For additional State Fair ticket information, call 651-288-4427. Please note that the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office will not be open for in-person sales. Currently, tickets will be sold online and by phone only.

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair runs Aug. 24-Labor Day, Sept. 4.

