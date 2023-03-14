Win TIX of Your Choice with MIX 94.9

Time once again for your chance to win TIX with MIX!

That's right,

MIX 94.9 HAS YOUR TICKETS OF YOUR CHOICE!

There are only four experiences left for the Fine Arts Series at the College of Saint Benedict's and Saint John's University and here at MIX 94.9, we've got your tickets!

The best part is you choose which of the three experiences you want to go to.

Which do you want to see?

Literature to Life Presents: The Late Home Comer

As described on csbsju.edu

The impossible happens every day in the life of the refugee. Minnesota writer Kao Kalia Yang captured that experience in her gripping memoir. Now accomplished Hmong actress and traditional Flower Singer Gaosong Heu brings it to life in this moving stage production.

Showing Friday, March 17 at 7:30 pm. Want to guarantee you go, buy tickets here.

Or do you want to go see:

One Man Avengers

In this experience, "Charlie Ross has a most-unusual superpower, and he's about to take you along for a thrill ride. With frenetic energy and power-packed parody, Ross has created a spot-on send up of a whole universe of favorite films...and loaded it into a hilarious solo show." Read a little more HERE and also get tickets if you want to guarantee you don't miss it.

Showing Saturday, March 25 at 7:30

Maybe this is more your speed:

Godspell

Directed by Kaarin S. Johnston with many performance dates to choose from. April 14,15, 20, 21, 22 all at 7:30pm or April 16 at 2pm. Ticket info can be found HERE.

Lastly you could choose to go to

George Hinchcliffe's The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain.

This experience is all done with "just four strings. The often-imitated-never-duplicated Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain may have twice sold out at Carnegie Hall in New York, twice at the Royal Albert Hall in London and also at Sydney Opera House in Australia, but they've never abandoned their signature with and lifelong passion for their plucky little instruments."

Showing is Friday, April 14 at 7:30pm. All ticket details HERE.

Which would you want to see?

YOU WIN, YOU CHOOSE…WHICH SHOW YOU WANT TO EXPERIENCE.

Want in to win TIX WITH MIX? SIMPLY HIT UP OUR CHAT FEATURE ON OUR MIX 94-9 app and send up the word MIX to get in to win with St. Cloud’s Fresh Mix, MIX 94.9!

