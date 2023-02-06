Win a Mixed Up Valentine’s Day Prize with MIX 94.9!

Tired of the same old, same old when celebrating Valentine's Day?

Then why not MIX it up this year for a Mixed Up Valentine's Day with MIX 94.9 and Marnanteli's Pizza of Cold Spring!

Image Credit: Marnanteli's Pizza of Cold Spring via Facebook Image Credit: Marnanteli's Pizza of Cold Spring via Facebook loading...

Instead of your usual flowers, jewelry and or chocolate, we've got a 1 Large one-topping pizza and 1 Big Cookie from Marnanteli's for you to share with your sweetheart. Hold up though, we aren't stopping there. How about we also throw in a pair of tickets, to see one of the most romantic shows of the year?

We've got tickets for you to see Ed Sheeran, August 12th at U.S. Bank Stadium, for a "PERFECT" Date Night (a few months after Valentine's Day). See we told you it's a Mixed up Valentine's Day!

How do you Get in to win?

All you have to do is make sure you have our free MIX 94.9 mobile app downloaded and message us the word MIX. Then be on the look out for a phone call each weekday morning, between February 6 - February 10, from the Mixed-Up Morning Show with Megan & Dave-O to give you a call to let you know you've won!

Don't want to chance not going to the concert? You are able to find tickets to the concert by going HERE and learn more about Ed Sheeran's +–=÷x Tour (Mathematical Tour).

Either way, try your hand at winning and send us that keyword MIX right now in our MIX 94.9 app.

We wish you a very Mixed Up Valentine’s Day from St. Cloud’s Fresh Mix, Mix 94.9.

