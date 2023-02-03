I ask again:

Who wants a Pair of Barenaked Ladies for Valentine’s Day?

I'm talking about a pair of Barenaked Ladies concert tickets to go see the group when they come to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park June 9, 2023!

What were you thinking?

Hootie & the Blowfish With Barenaked Ladies In Concert - Nashville, TN Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images loading...

You know them for their songs such as the theme song for the very popular show "Big Bang Theory":

Also for their popular hit

One Week

And turns out One Week is what You’ve got to try and win tickets! From Monday, February 6 through Friday, February 10 be listening for a new keyword each day to enter in on our Mix 94.9 mobile app for a chance to win a pair of TIX from MIX to see the Barenaked Ladies as a sweet treat this Valentine’s Day from St. Cloud’s Fresh Mix, MIX 94.9.

The Ledge tells a little more on the event, sharing,

Those beloved, fun-loving rockers Barenaked Ladies are at it again as they announce their 7th almost-annual, expansive Last Summer on Earth 2023 American Tour. Continuing the trend that they began a little more than a decade ago, the Toronto-based eight-time JUNO winners and two-time Grammy nominees are eager to hit the road this summer, playing three dozen shows in major venues all over the United States - including a stop at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on Friday, June 9th with special guests Semisonic and Scottish rockers Del Amitri will open.

Tickets and all info can be found HERE.

Keep listening as well to WIN "A pair of Barenaked Ladies for Valentine's Day" from St. Cloud's Fresh Mix, MIX 94.9!

