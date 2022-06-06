Win ‘New Kids on the Block’ Tickets from 96.7 The River

We got the right stuff for you! Win tickets this week on 96.7 The River to see New Kids on the Block at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday, June 14th.

Multiplatinum selling pop super-group New Kids On The Block continues the party like nobody else can with the MixTape Tour 2022, with their friends Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue as legendary special guests. The MixTape Tour 2022 is already shaping up to be a can’t miss night out where fans can hear chart-topping hits and legendary catalogues spanning generations all night long.

This is a can't-miss show, and we have your tickets to get in!

Listen to The River Morning Show to play Retro Reversal at 8 AM this week. If you can identify the reversed song, you will win your way into the show!

Then listen to Laura in the Afternoons for the secret code word to 'Chat In to Win' on the River mobile app.

Get our free mobile app

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage