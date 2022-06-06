No VAXX or COVID Test Required at these MN Entertainment Venues

For the last several months, anyone who wanted to see a show at First Avenue, the Palace Theatre, The Fitzgerald, Fine Line or the Turf Club would have to show proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours or proof of a COVID vaccine.

That requirement is now being dropped.

Even with the rise in COVID cases statewide, the hospitalizations are still remaining low. This is supposedly because the current strain seems to be much more contagious, but also less severe. And the majority of people in the metro area have been vaccinated against COVID.

As far as the mask policy goes, which was also a requirement, that has been moved to optional.

Remember, even though the requirement for either a negative test or a vaccination has been removed by the venue, that doesn't mean that an artist performing at any of these venues won't require that upon entry. The artists still have that at their discretion. If their performance will have that requirement, that will be posted when buying tickets. If you are a fan of any artist that is still requiring a negative test of proof of vaccination, you would most likely already be aware of that requirement.

Other twin cities venues such as the Xcel Energy Center and Target Center also dropped their requirements after the city mandate was removed in February.

