Police Investigating Shooting at St. Cloud Park

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Sunday evening.

Authorities say shortly after 5:00 p.m. officers responded to reports of a gunshot near Haws Park in the 800 block of 13th Street South. When they arrived, officers found many people and vehicles leaving the park.

Police say witnesses told them one shot had been fired and one person may have been shot during an altercation near the basketball court. Authorities say the suspect and any potential victims had already left the scene.

About 20 minutes later, police say two St. Cloud men, a 21-year-old and a 28-year-old, went to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot-related injuries.

The police department says they do not believe it was a random incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.

