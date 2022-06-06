“Cash & Cary” Need A New Home (P.S. They’re Cute Dogs)

Are these not the cutest dogs you've ever seen! Cash and Cary, the adults in this picture, are up for adoption due to an unfortunate set of circumstances.

Grey Face Rescue

CASH AND CARY ARE BONDED AND LOOKING FOR THEIR NEW FAMILY

Cash and Cary's loving owner set these sweet boys up in a trusted boarding facility while she was in the hospital; but unfortunately, due to her declining health, she was never able to pick them up. They were then surrendered to the boarding facility to help find them a new home, and that's where Grey Face Rescue comes into play.

ENERGETIC AND LOVING

Cash and Cary love people; they love attention and are energetic and very smart. They learn fast, and they are not only house-trained but they are also crate trained as well. They have no serious health conditions. Occasionally they have allergies that act up but don't we all.

Grey Face Rescue

SPUNKY AND FUN

Cash and Cary, Brussells Griffon mix dogs, weigh in at 36 and 26 pounds respectively, and are considered seniors at 11 years old, but don't let their age fool you. They've been well cared for and have lots of energy, and lots of good years left in them. They are both house-trained, and they do well with respectful children and other dogs.

They've never been around cats, so it's unknown how they would react to them. The ideal family would have a fenced-in yard, and if not, would do well with a family that could take them on daily walks.

If Cash & Cary have stolen your heart, consider becoming their new parent or family. I'm sure their little hearts are broken right now, and your love could help mend all those broken hearts. Contact Grey Face Rescue by clicking HERE and learning more about how to adopt these, or other senior dogs and cats looking for their forever homes today.

