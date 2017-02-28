Wild Sting Kings In Overtime Monday

The Minnesota Wild beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in overtime Monday night at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild overcame four, one-goal deficits to earn the win.

Mikael Granlund scored the game-winner just 12 seconds into overtime to give the Wild the win, the fastest overtime goal in Wild history. Nino Niederreiter, Jordan Schroeder, Jason Zucker and newcomer Ryan White also scored in the win for Minnesota.

The Wild improve to 40-14-6 on the season with the win. Minnesota will play at Winnipeg on Tuesday night on AM 1390 KXSS.