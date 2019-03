The Minnesota Wild picked up a 1-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night at the Xcel Energy Center. The Wild are 13-7-4 on the season.

Matt Dumba scored the only goal of the game for Minnesota in the second period, and Devin Dubnyk made 28 saves to pick up the shutout win.

The Wild are set to host Colorado Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center. The game gets underway on AM 1390 The Fan at 6:45 p.m.